In the thick of it: Modesto native DeChambeau ready to rip at U.S. Open

The matchup to watch at Winged Foot this week could be Bryson DeChambeau’s thick biceps against the USGA’s thick rough.
Golf’s long-hitting mad scientist said he plans to use his driver plenty when the pandemic-delayed U.S. Open tees off in Mamaroneck, New York, starting Thursday.
The Modesto-born DeChambeau, who grew up in Clovis, insisted that he won’t be playing it safe off the tee, despite the narrow fairways and potentially penalizing rough along the course.
DeChambeau, who turned 27 on Wednesday, is the longest hitter on the tour.
Also competing in the field this week is Sacramento native Cameron Champ, who as the defending champion of the Safeway Open in Napa in 2019, skipped last week's tournament at Silverado Country Club, to prepare for Winged Foot.