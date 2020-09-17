In the thick of it: Modesto native DeChambeau ready to rip at U.S. Open

Golf’s long-hitting mad scientist said he plans to use his driver plenty when the pandemic-delayed U.S. Open tees off in Mamaroneck, New York, starting Thursday.

The matchup to watch at Winged Foot this week could be Bryson DeChambeau’s thick biceps against the USGA’s thick rough.

The Modesto-born DeChambeau, who grew up in Clovis, insisted that he won’t be playing it safe off the tee, despite the narrow fairways and potentially penalizing rough along the course.

DeChambeau, who turned 27 on Wednesday, is the longest hitter on the tour.