PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - With plenty of sunlight and no drama, Phil Mickelson finished off a 7-under 65 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Monday and match the tournament record with his fifth victory.

Mickelson had a three-shot lead over Paul Casey with two holes to play when it was too dark too finish Sunday night because of delays from rain and a hail storm. Casey's only hope was for Mickelson to make a mistake, and there was little chance of that.

Mickelson hit 7-iron to 8 feet on the par-3 17th and played it safe down the par-5 18th, making a 6-foot birdie for a three-shot victory.

Casey birdied the 18th for a 71 to finish alone in second, and he won the pro-am portion of the tournament.