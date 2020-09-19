x
Patience, pitching and big drives put DeChambeau in position at US Open

Credit: AP
Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, waits to putt on the second green during the second round of the US Open Golf Championship, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Patience, pitching and big drives have put Bryson DeChambeau in good position at the U.S. Open. 

With the wind kicking up and the temperature dropping at Winged Foot, DeChambeau was one of the very few to conquer the U.S. Open-like conditions that finally showed up for the second round. 

The Modesto-born DeChambeau shot 2-under 68 to reach the halfway point at 3-under 137, a shot behind leader Patrick Reed and one of only six players left in red numbers heading into the weekend.

Sacramento's Cameron Champ and Chico's Kurt Kitayama joined Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson who did not make the cut. 