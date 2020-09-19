Patience, pitching and big drives put DeChambeau in position at US Open

The Modesto-born DeChambeau shot 2-under 68 to reach the halfway point at 3-under 137, a shot behind leader Patrick Reed heading into the weekend.

Patience, pitching and big drives have put Bryson DeChambeau in good position at the U.S. Open.

With the wind kicking up and the temperature dropping at Winged Foot, DeChambeau was one of the very few to conquer the U.S. Open-like conditions that finally showed up for the second round.

