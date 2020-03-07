PGA Tour player Cameron Champ says he never had COVID-19

The Sacramento native believes he had a false positive test back on June 23

DETROIT — Cameron Champ was added to the field in the Rocket Mortgage Classic under a modified PGA Tour policy that allows players who test positive for the coronavirus to be eligible if they had no symptoms and get two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

Champ, the 25-year-old Sacramento native, says he does not believe he ever had COVID-19 based on what specialists have told him.