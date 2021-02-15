Valanciunas records double-double; Grizzlies beat Kings

The Grizzlies built another early advantage and withstood a late run by the Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds to offset a late technical foul and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 124-110.

Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists despite a rough shooting night. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Kyle Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for Memphis, which had lost five of six.

Two days after blowing a 20-point, first-quarter lead and losing to the Lakers, the Grizzlies built another early advantage and withstood a late run by the Kings.

