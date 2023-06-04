Investment group proposes massive MLS soccer stadium in Chula Vista

Developers say it would be the nation’s largest soccer stadium and would put San Diego on the world stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego sports scene could be getting even bigger with a new "first of its kind" venue being proposed in Chula Vista.

An investment group known as Petra Development plans to create a massive sports and entertainment complex. Developers say it would be the nation’s largest soccer stadium and put the South Bay on the world stage.

“It can really change the game here in Chula Vista," said excited Chula Vista resident, David Taylor.

The group says the $2.5 billion project would bring new life to the Bayfront.

Many who live in the south bay say they’re onboard with the project.

"I think it would bring revenue, a great family atmosphere, and I think it would be a lot of people going to see soccer," added Taylor.

"I think it’d be nice to see some soccer games," said one South Bay resident.

"I think it would be a good idea for the youth. I think it would bring a lot to San Diego and Chula Vista," said Chula Vista resident Elizabeth Lizarraga.

Petra Development's proposal would include the MLS stadium with a built-in hotel, complete with an athletic training center, youth league practice fields, restaurants and shops and much more.

CEO and Managing Member of Petra Development Group, Frederick McDonald, told CBS 8 in a statement, “It’s a dynamic, mixed-use project that will honor the rich cultural diversity of south bay.”

McDonald says while the project is “ambitious”, his team is committed to investing time and resources to bring the vision to life.

He adds, that while the ideal partner would be MLS, the investment group will continue discussions with other sports organizations leaders while it determines its next steps.

The proposal has reportedly garnered interest from teams in the U.S. and Mexico. It's expected to attract an audience beyond the border.

"I think it’s a great idea, sports are good for young people," said Tijuana resident, Yolanda Blanco.

"A lot of fans from Tijuana, we can come to watch very good soccer," added Luis Valdes.

The project would be built at the site of the former power plant, located near the Gaylor Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention center that is currently in the works.

WATCH RELATED: San Diego considered top contender for Major League Soccer team (March 2023).