Harlem Globetrotters continue history of excellence

Globetrotters have been entertaining audiences for nearly 100 years

STOCKTON, Calif. — The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are unlike anything you’ve seen before. Founded in 1926, they know how to entertain fans, young and old.

"It's not your average basketball game," said Scooter Christensen, an 18-year veteran of the team. "We do a tremendous job of mixing basketball and entertainment at the same time. What we give to our fans is just bringing families together, making people smile."

"It's a very interactive game, and it's just something I believe everyone in the world should come and see because we truly change lives," added Wham Middleton, a 5-year veteran of the Globetrotters.

The Globetrotters are currently on their Northern California tour, making stops in Stockton and Sacramento.

For those who think the Globetrotters are just sideshow acts, these guys can really play some basketball.

"They recruit you based upon your basketball abilities first, but if you want to stay a Globetrotter for a long time, you definitely have to learned the tricks of the trade," said Middleton. Middleton has also broken nine Guinness World Records.

Christensen, who is one of the seasoned veterans on the squad, takes pride in mentoring the younger players.

"I remember my first year, my rookie year, and the guys ahead of me took me underneath their wing and showed me the ins and outs of how to be a Globetrotter, and all the tricks of the trade. And that's what I'm doing for the younger guys now," said Christensen.

The Globetrotters want to provide more than entertainment. They want to inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams.

"I want all of you guys to chase your dreams, practice all the time, get that education and never stop chasing those dreams," said Middleton.

The Globetrotters will be at the Stockton Arena on Thursday night, and will have two shows at Golden 1 Center on Monday.

