SACRAMENTO - The Jesuit Marauders were expecting to pick-up their first win of the 2019 season against a rival team that they’ve enjoyed dominance over the past 49 seasons in the Holy Bowl.

Maybe it was the full moon?

Because the Christian Brothers Falcons stormed into Hughes Stadium on the campus of Sacramento City College and edged Jesuit 30-27 on Friday night, to earn their first Holy Bowl victory since 2009.

Jesuit still leads the all-time Holy Bowl series 32-15-1.

The Falcons improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Marauders drop to 0-3.

Next Friday, Christian Brothers will meet Capital Christian, while Jesuit will face Rio Americano.