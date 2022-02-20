Former Charger Eric Weddle to become head coach of Rancho Bernardo High School football team

Weddle has gone from retirement to Super Bowl Champion to head coach in a matter of weeks.

SAN DIEGO — The last few weeks have been quite the whirlwind for former Charger, Eric Weddle. He came out of retirement to join the Rams on their quest for the Super Bowl. The team won then Weddle announced he was re-retiring.

A little over a week later Weddle found his new job and it will still be on the sidelines of a football field. Weddle will take over the head coaching spot at Rancho Bernardo High School after Coach Tristan McCoy retires following the 2022 season. McCoy has been with the school since 2010.

Weddle will be taking over a team that has had some success recently. Under McCoy, the Broncos have a 73-52 record and brought home a CIF championship in 2015.

It’s official! The 2022 football season will be coach McCoy’s last as the RBHS head coach. Coach McCoy has led the... Posted by Rancho Bernardo High School Football on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Weddle played 14 years in the NFL with the Chargers, Ravens and Rams.

He finished his NFL career with 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions and 98 pass deflections. He was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010s All-Decade Team.