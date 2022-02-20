Former Charger Eric Weddle to become head coach of Rancho Bernardo High School football team

SAN DIEGO — The last few weeks have been quite the whirlwind for former Charger, Eric Weddle. He came out of retirement to join the Rams on their quest for the Super Bowl. The team won then Weddle announced he was re-retiring.
A little over a week later Weddle found his new job and it will still be on the sidelines of a football field. Weddle will take over the head coaching spot at Rancho Bernardo High School after Coach Tristan McCoy retires following the 2022 season. McCoy has been with the school since 2010.
Weddle will be taking over a team that has had some success recently. Under McCoy, the Broncos have a 73-52 record and brought home a CIF championship in 2015.
Weddle played 14 years in the NFL with the Chargers, Ravens and Rams.
He finished his NFL career with 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions and 98 pass deflections. He was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010s All-Decade Team.
Weddle grew up in Alta Loma, California playing high school at Alta Loma High School before starring at the University of Utah for four years then being taken 37th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.