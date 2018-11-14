UPDATE: The Sac-Joaquin Section, which oversees more than 200 high school athletic programs within our region, has postponed the high school football playoffs games for the weekend of November 16-17 due to poor and worsening air quality.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Sac-Joaquin Section says the decision comes "after constant contact with various air quality boards throughout the region." The air quality is expected to get worse through the weekend and could potentially impact the cross country championships scheduled for this weekend in Folsom.

All Sac-Joaquin Section playoff football games scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 17, are postponed one week and will be played the weekend of Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24. The annual championship breakfast held for all division finalists will now be held on Monday, Nov. 26. at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi at 10 a.m., according to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section statement. The Sac-Joaquin Section Championship Games for Divisions I-III will now be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Sacramento State. The Championship Games for Divisions IV-VI will now be held the weekend of Nov. 30-Dec. 1, which was originally scheduled to be the NorCal Regional Championship Games.

As for the cross country championships, the Sac-Joaquin Section is still planning to hold them this Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Willow Hill course in Folsom. The air quality is forecast to be within decent ranges that morning, and the sectoin will have varsity-only races with combined divisions beginning at 9 a.m. The schedule for the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross Country Championships is as follows:

Division I, II boys: 9 a.m.

Division I, II girls: 9:35 a.m.

Division III-V boys: 10 a.m.

Division III-V girls: 10:35 a.m.

In the statement, the Sac-Joaquin Section goes on to explains the races will be canceled "if the AQI climbs above 150 (unhealthy range) before any races are run." In the event of that happening, times from the Sac-Joaquin's sub-section meet will be used to qualify for the state championships. If the AQI climbs above 150 during the races, all subsequent races will be called off and the Sac-Joaquin sub-section times will be used to qualify for the state championships.

All AQI forecasts for this weekend remain well into the red (unhealthy) and even into the purple (extremely unhealthy) ranges. The Sac-Joaquin Section says this decision was made with the health of student-athletes in mind. The Sac-Joaquin Section closed out its statement by saying "our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of the region impacted far more severely by the Camp Fire."

We'll be making an announcement on Wednesday close to noon concerning the status of this week's playoff football games. We're waiting for a more concrete air quality forecast before moving forward. https://t.co/xTbPivdFtN — Sac-Joaquin Section (@cifsjs) November 13, 2018

Due to the air quality impacts of the Camp Fire burning in Butte County, the California Interscholastic Federation [CIF], the governing body for all high school sports across California, will be pushing the NorCal State Football Championships and the State Football Championships back one week.

In a statement released by the CIF State Office on Tuesday, Nov. 13, the NorCal Regional Football Championships will now be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 & 8 instead of the originally scheduled Nov. 30 & Dec. 1. The brackets for the NorCal Regional Bowl Games will now be released on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The CIF State Football Championships, is also being moved from Sacramento State to Cerritos College in Norwalk, Calif.

As of noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, nether the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section nor the CIF Northern Sections have been impacted by schedule changes in the high school football playoffs. For the latest on relocation updates for Northern Section playoffs, check MaxPreps.

In the statement, the CIF says the decision to reschedule the State Playoff games was a "unanimous agreement" reached after communicating with all 10 of the CIF's Sections.

“The best course of action is to cause as least disruption as possible for all those participating in our Regional and State Championship events,” said CIF Executive Director Roger L. Blake in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during a time where schedules need to be fluid due to unfortunate events beyond our control.”

The NorCal Water Polo Championships are the only other fall sport championship that will be impacted, as they have been moved to the Clovis Unified School District near Fresno this weekend, Nov. 16-17.

According to the CIF State Office's statement, the following championships remaining as scheduled:

November 14 – State Girls Golf Championships

November 16-17 – SoCal Boys Water Polo Championships

November 16-17 – NorCal and SoCal Girls Tennis Championships

November 16-17 – State Girls Volleyball Championships

November 24 – State Cross Country Championships (entries posted TBD)

November 30 and December 1 – SoCal Football Championships (brackets released on 11/25)

Please note that the schedule is subject to change due to poor air quality and other implications due to the fires. This story will be updated as necessary.

