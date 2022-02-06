McClatchy High School baseball player named Gatorade California player of the year

Malcolm Moore was honored for his play on the field while keeping "high standards of academic achievement."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A baseball player from C.K. McClatchy has been named the Gatorade California player of the year.

Senior Malcom Moore has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year. One player from each state is selected for the award. Moore is a repeat winner of the award, having been named the player of the year for 2020-21. This is the first time in the award's history a player from McClatchy has been selected.

According to the press release, the award recognizes, "outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field." By being named the California player of the year, Moore is automatically nominated for the Gatorade National Baseball Play of the Year award.

Previous winners of the Gatorade state award include Derek Jeter, Clayton Kershaw and Kris Bryant.

On top of his .511 batting average, Moore also maintained a 4.19 GPA and is ranked first in his graduating class at McClatchy High School.

"While we all marvel at Malcolm Moore’s amazing power as a hitter, he’s also an elite catcher,” McClatchy High School head coach Mike de Necochea said in a press release. “He is an excellent receiver with a very strong and accurate arm. He’s our team captain and a great teammate who helps others around him to get better.”

