California high school sports, including football, delayed due to coronavirus

Fall sports at California high schools, including football, will be delayed as the state battles a resurgence of coronavirus, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Monday.

The CIF released a detailed calendar showing each sports’ modified schedule. Each of the state’s 10 sections will determine when its regular seasons will begin and end. The CIF said it expects most sections will choose to begin the season in December 2020 or January 2021.

According to the CIF modified schedule, the last day for high school football section playoffs would be on April 10, 2021. The last day for regional and state championships would be on April 17, 2021.

“We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor's Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront,” the CIF wrote in a press release. “As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section.”

This decision also impacts the start of spring sports, which is also reflected in the modified CIF calendar.





