VOTE | Help pick our next high school football Game of the Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Help us pick what high school football game will be our Game of the Week for Friday, September 22.

Voting will end on Monday, Sept. 18 at noon. Then that evening on the ABC10 News at 6 we'll announce what game we'll be covering.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for our daily newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get More Kings Coverage: Subscribe to the Locked On Kings podcast and follow on YouTube.