Hiram Johnson High School football to debut new stadium, cutting-edge lighting

The Hiram Johnson Warriors will open their season Friday under the gleam of state-of-the-art LED lights at their brand new stadium

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many high schools in the Sacramento area, the Friday night lights return this weekend.

The Hiram Johnson Warriors will open their season Friday under the gleam of state-of-the-art LED lights at their brand new stadium.

"Nobody ever has been able to play on this stadium. We all feel good about it, we’re going to ball out," said senior Matthew Brooks, who plays running back and middle linebacker.

He's one of a handful of seniors on this young, but hungry varsity squad, backed up by juniors and sophomores.

"I expect a lot of great things, these young men have been working hard. They’re excited to show what they’ve been working on," said head coach Will Buck, who described the new lights as "like a Vegas night show."

His players agree. Senior Donovan Lake, who plays defensive end, says it feels like a "UFO, it's so bright."

The stadium is the culmination of a six-year construction project, beginning with the new synthetic turf football field rimmed by an all-weather track and concluding with the completion of new home and away bleachers to seat more than 1,000 fans.

"We have all the latest and greatest amenities. The snack bar is fit for a king," said Buck.

Sacramento will get the chance to see the Warriors, and their new lights, in action for Friday night football.

"Our coaches tell us every day, we’re trying to build a new narrative. This is a new Johnson. We’re just trying to get everything together and roll out," said Brooks.