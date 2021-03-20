Kennedy High football player suffers medical emergency

Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed a John F. Kennedy High School student-athlete needed medical aid during the game against Hiram Johnson High School.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — During the football game, a John F. Kennedy High School football player suffered an unknown medical emergency at the game against Hiram W. Johnson High School.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] said there is no update on how the student is doing or what may have caused the medical emergency.

"We do not have further public information or comment we can provide at this time. Our thoughts are with the athlete, his family, and our Sac City Unified Community,” SCUSD said in a statement.

Sacramento schools were allowed to start high school football this term after meeting California's youth sports requirements, including regular coronavirus testing, wearing masks and signed consent forms for the athletes.

Despite football and other high school sports resuming, SCUSD schools are not currently open for in-person learning. They plan to return to in-person learning in May.