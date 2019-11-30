Here are all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for Section Finals:

Division I Game :

Oak Ridge vs. Monterey Trail

Division III Game:

The Manteca Buffaloes overwhelmed the Placer Hillmen, clinching a win 33 to 14.

Division IV Game:

Sierra vs. Oakdale

Division V Game:

The Ripon Indians trounced the Center Cougars in the Division V Section Finals, 21 to 13.

Division VI Game:

The Hilmar Yellow Jackets defeated the Escalon Cougars in the Division VI Section Finals, 27 to 21.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter