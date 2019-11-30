Here are all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for Section Finals:
Division I Game:
Oak Ridge vs. Monterey Trail
Division III Game:
The Manteca Buffaloes overwhelmed the Placer Hillmen, clinching a win 33 to 14.
Division IV Game:
Sierra vs. Oakdale
Division V Game:
The Ripon Indians trounced the Center Cougars in the Division V Section Finals, 21 to 13.
Division VI Game:
The Hilmar Yellow Jackets defeated the Escalon Cougars in the Division VI Section Finals, 27 to 21.
FREE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter