VOTE | Help pick our next high school football Game of the Week

CALIFORNIA, USA — Help us pick what high school football game will be our Game of the Week for Friday, Oct. 13.

Voting will end on Monday, Oct. 9 at noon, then we'll announce what game we're covering on ABC10 News at 6.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for our daily newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get More Kings Coverage: Subscribe to the Locked On Kings podcast and follow on YouTube.