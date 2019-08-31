SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 1 of the high school football season:

ABC10 Game of the Week:

Score: Folsom Bulldogs - 52 Jesuit Marauders - 12

Additional Games of Note:

Score: Granite Bay Grizzlies - 25 Damonte Ranch Mustangs - 7

Score: De la Salle Spartans - 49 Central Catholic Raiders - 14

Score: Oak Ridge Trojans - 45 Vacaville Bulldogs - 20

Score: Whitney Wildcats - 47 Placer Hillmen - 34

Score: Downey Knights - 54 Manteca Buffaloes - 48

Score: Chico Panthers - 26 Sacramento Dragons - 18

Score: Central Grizzlies - 38 Grant Union Pacers - 7

Score: Lincoln Fighting Zebras - 28 Antelope Titans - 7

ABC10 Fan Game of the Week:

Score: Liberty Lions - 19 Oakdale Mustangs - 14