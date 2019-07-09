SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 Game of the Week:

Monterey Trail Mustangs - 48 San Ramon Valley Wolves - 6 The Monterey Trail Mustangs came out of week 2 with a big win over the Wolves.



Additional Games of Note:

El Camino Eagles - 34 Woodcreek Timber Wolves - 30

The Eagles managed to stay above the Timber Wolves in a close game.

Granite Bay Grizzlies - 24 Jesuit Marauders - 0

The Grizzlies managed to shutout the Marauders during Week 2.

Pioneer Patriots - 41 Johnson Warriors - 28

In a battle against the Warriors, the Patriots came out on top.

Franklin Wildcats - 35 River Valley Falcons - 21

The Wildcats take home the win against the Falcons in Week 2.

Vista del Lago Eagles - 35 Casa Roble - 34

With a slim lead, the Eagles overcame the Rams in a competitive bout.

St. Mary's Rams - 42 Central Catholic Raiders - 7

The Rams charged ahead in Week 2 against the Raiders.

Lincoln Trojans - 30 Antioch Panther's - 12

The Lincoln Trojans marched into a victory against the Panthers for Week 2.

ABC10 Fan Game of the Week:

Davis Blue Devils at Woodland Wolves The Davis Blue overcame the Woodland Wolves in Week 2.



Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 2 of the high school football season:

