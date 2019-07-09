SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 Game of the Week

  • Monterey Trail Mustangs - 48  San Ramon Valley Wolves - 6 
    •  The Monterey Trail Mustangs came out of week 2 with a big win over the Wolves.

Additional Games of Note:

El Camino Eagles - 34  Woodcreek Timber Wolves - 30

  • The Eagles managed to stay above the Timber Wolves in a close game.

Granite Bay Grizzlies - 24  Jesuit Marauders - 0

  • The Grizzlies managed to shutout the Marauders during Week 2.

Pioneer Patriots - 41  Johnson Warriors - 28

  • In a battle against the Warriors, the Patriots came out on top.

Franklin Wildcats - 35 River Valley Falcons - 21

  • The Wildcats take home the win against the Falcons in Week 2.  

Vista del Lago Eagles - 35  Casa Roble - 34 

  • With a slim lead, the Eagles overcame the Rams in a competitive bout.

 St. Mary's Rams - 42  Central Catholic Raiders - 7

  • The Rams charged ahead in Week 2 against the Raiders.

Lincoln Trojans - 30  Antioch Panther's - 12 

  • The Lincoln Trojans marched into a victory against the Panthers for Week 2.

ABC10 Fan Game of the Week

  • Davis Blue Devils at Woodland Wolves
    • The Davis Blue overcame the Woodland Wolves in Week 2.

Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 2 of the high school football season:

