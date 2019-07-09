SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 Game of the Week:
- Monterey Trail Mustangs - 48 San Ramon Valley Wolves - 6
- The Monterey Trail Mustangs came out of week 2 with a big win over the Wolves.
Additional Games of Note:
El Camino Eagles - 34 Woodcreek Timber Wolves - 30
- The Eagles managed to stay above the Timber Wolves in a close game.
Granite Bay Grizzlies - 24 Jesuit Marauders - 0
- The Grizzlies managed to shutout the Marauders during Week 2.
Pioneer Patriots - 41 Johnson Warriors - 28
- In a battle against the Warriors, the Patriots came out on top.
Franklin Wildcats - 35 River Valley Falcons - 21
- The Wildcats take home the win against the Falcons in Week 2.
Vista del Lago Eagles - 35 Casa Roble - 34
- With a slim lead, the Eagles overcame the Rams in a competitive bout.
St. Mary's Rams - 42 Central Catholic Raiders - 7
- The Rams charged ahead in Week 2 against the Raiders.
Lincoln Trojans - 30 Antioch Panther's - 12
- The Lincoln Trojans marched into a victory against the Panthers for Week 2.
ABC10 Fan Game of the Week:
- Davis Blue Devils at Woodland Wolves
- The Davis Blue overcame the Woodland Wolves in Week 2.
Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 2 of the high school football season:
