SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 2 of the high school football season:

In the ABC10 Game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs look to bounce back from their disappointing lose to the De La Salle Spartans in Week 3 of high school football. In week 4 of action, Folsom face off against the Oakridge Trojans.

ABC10 Game of the Week :

Folsom at Oak Ridge – 7:00 p.m.

FAN GAME OF THE WEEK :

Granite Bay at Del Oro

Game 2 :

Christian Brothers at Capital Christian – 7:15 p.m.

Game 3 :

Elk Grove at Davis – 7:15 p.m.

Game 5:

Rocklin at Whitney in the Quarry Bowl – 7:00 p.m.

Game 6:

Woodcreek at Roseville – 7:15 p.m.

Game 7 :

Lincoln at Chavez – 7:15 p.m.

Game 8 :

Laguna Creek at Liberty Ranch – 7:30 p.m.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter