SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 2 of the high school football season:
In the ABC10 Game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs look to bounce back from their disappointing lose to the De La Salle Spartans in Week 3 of high school football. In week 4 of action, Folsom face off against the Oakridge Trojans.
ABC10 Game of the Week:
- Folsom at Oak Ridge – 7:00 p.m.
FAN GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Granite Bay at Del Oro
Game 2:
- Christian Brothers at Capital Christian – 7:15 p.m.
Game 3:
- Elk Grove at Davis – 7:15 p.m.
Game 5:
- Rocklin at Whitney in the Quarry Bowl – 7:00 p.m.
Game 6:
- Woodcreek at Roseville – 7:15 p.m.
Game 7:
- Lincoln at Chavez – 7:15 p.m.
Game 8:
- Laguna Creek at Liberty Ranch – 7:30 p.m.
FREE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter