SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 2 of the high school football season:

In the ABC10 Game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs look to bounce back from their disappointing lose to the De La Salle Spartans in Week 3 of high school football. In week 4 of action, Folsom face off against the Oakridge Trojans.

ABC10 Game of the Week:

  • Folsom at Oak Ridge – 7:00 p.m. 

FAN GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Granite Bay at Del Oro 

Game 2:

  • Christian Brothers at Capital Christian – 7:15 p.m.

Game 3:

  • Elk Grove at Davis – 7:15 p.m.

Game 5:

  • Rocklin at Whitney in the Quarry Bowl – 7:00 p.m. 

Game 6:

  • Woodcreek at Roseville – 7:15 p.m.

Game 7:

  • Lincoln at Chavez – 7:15 p.m.

Game 8:

  • Laguna Creek at Liberty Ranch – 7:30 p.m.

