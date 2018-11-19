If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs will continue this weekend after being postponed for one week due to poor air quality in the Sacramento valley coming from the devastating Camp Fire burning in Butte County. But for one area team set to advance to this weekend's semifinals, the season has abruptly ended.

The Jesuit Marauders' football season is over. On Friday, Nov. 16, Jesuit High School principal and alumnus Michael Wood released a statement to the school's website announcing that the varsity football team's playoff run was over after self-reporting infractions to the CIF.

"On Wednesday, November 14, following an internal review, Jesuit High School notified the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) that a sophomore football player, who was ineligible to play in varsity games, was mistakenly inserted into the playoff games against Woodcreek High School and Granite Bay High School," Wood said in the statement. "Although the decision to insert the player was not intended to and we believe did not influence the outcome, we must abide by the CIF's decision requiring Jesuit to forfeit both games."

Jesuit Self-Reports Infraction to the CIF, Ending the 2018 Football Playoff Run https://t.co/6ScMDmRWoc — GregHarcos (@jesuitAD) November 16, 2018

The fifth-seeded Marauders were set to face top-seeded Del Oro in the Division II semifinals this week after dominant wins over Woodcreek (49-7) and Granite Bay (42-0). Del Oro will now have an additional week off before advancing to the Division II Sac-Joaquin Section championship game at Sacramento State on Dec. 7 and 8 to face the winner of the semifinal game between second-seeded Central Catholic of Modesto and third-seeded Inderkum.

Jesuit will finish the season 9-4 with a 5-1 Delta League record. The Marauders were led by a core group of seniors who will have their final high school football game recorded as a forfeit in the section semifinals.

"We are deeply saddened that this is how the 2018 Marauder football season will end for the team, their parents and the entire Jesuit High School community," principal Wood's statement concluded. "However, the decision to self-report and take responsibility reflects our values and the Men for Others culture that is Jesuit."

ABC10 contacted head Jesuit head football coach Marlon Blanton who referred all inquires to Principal Wood.

