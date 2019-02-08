MODESTO, Calif. — It's almost time to hit the field for some high school football. Check out this list to find out when your team is kicking off the season.
Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.:
- Enochs vs. Beyer
- Clovis North vs. Pitman
- Gregori vs. Buhach Colony
- Orestimba vs. Bret Harte
- Central Catholic vs. Clovis West
- Manteca vs. Lathrop
- Modesto Christian vs. Sierra
- Ceres vs. Central Valley
- Turlock vs. Freedom
- East Union vs. Downey
Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:15 p.m.:
Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.:
Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.:
WATCH ALSO: Free Lunch Program: All Modesto students get free meals, no questions asked