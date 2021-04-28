CIF canceling Northern California Regional Championships

Only two of the six Northern California Region Sections are offering championship competitions at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is canceling the Northern California Regional Championships for the 2020-21 school year.

CIF said in a press release that it isn't feasible to hold the regional championships in Northern California because only two of the six sections, (the Central Coast Section and Oakland Section), are holding championship competitions right now.

The announcement affects these current spring sports: baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, and boys volleyball.

CIF is also canceling the state championships in swim and dive, track and field, and wrestling due to potential travel issues along with the limited sections in Northern California holding championships.

Southern California will be holding regional championship events as more sections are holding championships.

CIF says that they are going to be flexible and "will need to be flexible and will be prepared to adjust the remaining Championship schedules as necessary as completing CIF Section Championships is a priority."

CIF hopes that there will be a full return to sports for the 2021-22 school year as conditions improve in the pandemic.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the 3rd overall pick in this week's NFL Draft

ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham are joined by Brian Peacock, from the "Locked on 49ers Podcast" and the "Peacock and Williamson NFL Show", to preview what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, why Alabama's Mac Jones is unpopular with Niners' fans and the possibility of a major trade to land Aaron Rodgers.