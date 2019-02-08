STOCKTON, Calif. — Football season is right around the corner. High school teams in and around Stockton are getting ready to face their opponents. Don't want to miss your team's first game of the season? Check out the list below.
Friday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m.:
Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.:
- Franklin vs. Linden
- Franklin (Elk Grove) vs. McNair
- Patterson vs. Tokay
- Atwater vs. West
- Brookside Christian vs. Rio Vista
- Ripon vs. Weston Ranch
- Roseville vs. Bear Creek
- Manteca vs. Lathrop
- Modesto Christian vs. Sierra
- Mountain House vs. Chavez
- St. Mary's vs. Pittsburg
- Del Oro vs. Pleasant Valley
- Kimball vs. Tracy
- Escalon vs. Union Mine
- East Union vs. Downey
- Edison vs. Vanden
Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:15 p.m.:
Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23 at a time to be announced:
Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.:
