In a battle of undefeated teams, it was the Colfax Falcons who would walk away with the River Bowl trophy on Friday night, by punishing their rivals – the Bear River Bruins - handing them their first loss of the season.

With the win, Colfax (9-0) assures itself a piece of the Pioneer Valley Title. They’ll look to remain undefeated next Friday night, when they host Antelope’s Center Cougars (7-2) in the regular season finale at Colfax Stadium.

Bear River (8-1) will host the Marysville Indians (3-6) on senior night in Grass Valley, next Friday night.

Here are all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for Week 10 of the high school football season:

The Grant Pacers knew they were in for a humbling season when they began this season as members of the Sierra Foothill League for the first time.

They welcomed one of the top high school football programs in California when the Folsom Bulldogs stormed into Del Paso Heights on Friday night and handed the Pacers a humbling 53-7 defeat to remain undefeated and improve to 9-0 on the season.

With the win, Folsom notched its 34th consecutive victory over a Sierra Foothill opponent, and they’ll wrap up the regular season next Friday night when the Bulldogs head to Loomis for a much-anticipated meeting with the undefeated Del Oro Golden Eagles (9-0) for the Sierra Foothill title.

Del Oro at Rocklin

The Del Oro Golden Eagles spoiled senior night at Rocklin High School, by rallying to beat the Thunder 20-13 on Friday night and remain undefeated in the Sierra Foothill League.

The Golden Eagles (9-0) will now host a much-anticipated match-up with the undefeated Folsom Bulldogs (9-0) next Friday night in Loomis with the Sierra Foothill League title on the line.

As for the Thunder (2-7), they’ll conclude their season next Friday at Granite Bay High School in a finale with the Grizzlies (4-5).

The Grace Davis Spartans dismissed the Johansen Vikings 67-25 on Friday night in the ABC10 Fan Game of the Week, in Modesto.

The Spartans improve to 4-5 on the season and will conclude their regular season schedule next Friday night when they face Ceres, while the Vikings (2-7) will wrap-up their season on Thursday when they host the Beyer Patriots, who remain winless on the season.

River Valley at Woodcreek

The Woodcreek Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing streak by edging Yuba City’s River Valley Falcons 35-27, on Friday night to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Woodcreek will head to Yuba City High School next week for a meeting with the Honkers (5-4), while the Falcons (5-4) will look to bounce back when they host the Antelope Titans (5-4) on Friday night.

Lincoln at Nevada Union

After falling to Rio Linda last Friday, the Lincoln Fighting Zebras picked up a much-needed victory in Grass Valley over the Nevada Union Miners 44-24. On Friday night to improve to 5-4 on the season, and 3-1 in the Foothill Valley League.

Up next, the Fighting Zebras will host the undefeated Placer Hillmen (9-0) in the regular season finale at Lincoln High School next Friday, while Nevada Union (3-6) will conclude their season when they play host the Rio Linda Knights (7-2).

