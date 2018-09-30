If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Inderkum at Woodcreek

In a battle of undefeateds, it was the Inderkum Tigers who would walk away with the unblemished record, as they spoiled homecoming at Woodcreek High School on Friday night, by mauling the Timberwolves 51-7.

Savien Pressley and Johnny Williams each notched two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, who improve to 6-0 on the season. They’ll meet the River Valley Falcons (4-2) next Friday night in Yuba City.

Woodcreek (6-1) will try to brush off their lone defeat, when they face their cross-town rivals - the Antelope Titans next Friday night.

Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 6 of the high school football season:

Bear Creek at Chavez

After falling into a 19-point deficit at halftime, the Chavez Titans complete the homecoming come-back to edge their Stockton neighbors - the Bear Creek Bruins 35-27 on Friday.

The Chavez (5-1) host the McNair Eagles (3-3) next Friday night.

Bear Creek (4-2) travels cross-town to Edison (4-2) for their next contest, next Friday night in Stockton.

Lincoln at Oakmont

The Lincoln Fighting Zebras bounced-back from two straight losses with a dominant 28-3 win over the Oakmont Vikings, in Roseville on Friday night.

Lincoln didn’t allow the Vikings to score their three points in the contest until the second half of play.

The Fighting Zebras (3-3) return home to host the Ponderosa Bruins (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 5, in their next contest, while the Oakmont Vikings (3-3) travel to visit the Nevada Union Miners (3-3) in Grass Valley next Friday night.

Fan Game of the Week: Nevada Union at Placer

The Placer Hillmen showed why they are still among the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top teams with Friday’s dominant 63-12 victory over the Nevada Union Miners, in Auburn.

The Hillmen, who are coming off a heartbreaking end to their 2017 season, have outscored their last three opponents 203-46.

Up next, Placer (6-0) visits the Rio Linda Knights next on Friday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Miners, who will look to bounce back next Friday night when they host the Oakmont Vikings (3-3) in Grass Valley.

River Valley at Roseville

The River Valley Falcons soared over Roseville 55-13 on Friday night, to ruin homecoming for the Tigers and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Falcons improved to 4-2 on the season, but will face arguably their toughest opponent of the season next Friday night when they meet the undefeated Inderkum Tigers (6-0) in Natomas, next Friday night.

With their fifth straight loss, Roseville (2-5) falls to 0-3 in the Capital Valley Conference.

After a bye-week next Friday, the Tigers return to action on Oct. 12, when they try to string a win streak together when they host the Yuba City Honkers (3-3) at Roseville High School.

