ABC10 Game of the Week: Foothill Mustangs at Bear River Bruins

The undefeated Bear River Bruins stay perfect on the season as they defeated Foothill 56-31. Foothill led 31-28 at the half, but the Bruins would score 28 unanswered points in the second half on their way to picking up their eighth win of the season.

Bear River (8-0) will face another undefeated team next week Colfax (8-0) on Friday Oct. 19. Foothill (5-3) will host Marysville (3-5) next Friday Oct. 19.

Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 8 of the high school football season:

Del Oro Golden Eagles at Grant Pacers

Del Oro is breathing a sigh of relief tonight after barely squeaking passed Grant 22-21. With the win, the Golden Eagles stay undefeated on the season.

Del Oro (8-0) will face Rocklin (2-6) next Friday Oct. 19 in Rocklin. Grant (4-4) will host Folsom (7-1) next Friday Oct. 19.

Inderkum Tigers vs. Antelope Titans

Inderkum hosted Antelope on Friday night in front of a lively homecoming crowd, which featured fireworks show at halftime. Inderkum delighted the homecoming crowd with a 37-28 victory. The Tigers continue their undefeated campaign.

Next week, Inderkum travels to Yuba City (4-3) on Friday Oct. 19. Antelope (5-4) has a bye week, before taking on River Valley (5-3) in their regular season finale on Friday Oct 26.

Fan Game of the Week: Kimball Jaguars vs. Oakdale Mustangs

Kimball was no match for Oakdale on Friday night, as the Mustangs pounced on the Jaguars 69-28. Wth the win, Oakdale moves to 7-2 on the season.

Oakdale (7-2) has a bye next week, before taking on Central Catholic (7-1) in their regular season finale on Friday Oct 26. Kimball will face Central Catholic next Friday Oct. 19.

Rio Linda Knights vs. Lincoln Fighting Zebras

Rio Linda jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Knights went on to defeat the Fighting Zebras 52-35.

Rio Linda (6-2) will face Oakmont (4-4) next Friday Oct. 19. Lincoln (4-4) will face Nevada Union (3-5) next Friday Oct. 19.

