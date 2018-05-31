The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season starting Thursday night in Oakland.

The Warriors, who have won two out of the last three Finals against the Cavaliers, were taken to seven games by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals before outlasting them. The Cavaliers also narrowly defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Warriors are heavily favored to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again this season.

NBA Finals Game 1: Thursday, May 31, 6 p.m. PT, ABC

