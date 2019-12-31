OAKLAND, Calif. — Guard Richie Incognito will be staying with the Raiders after their move to Las Vegas.

Incognito has signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with the Raiders that includes $6.35 million in guaranteed money.

The Raiders signed Incognito last offseason to a one-year prove-it deal to bring him out of retirement after a troubled past that included several suspensions, accusations of racism and bullying and run-ins with police off the field.

