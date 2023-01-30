Hurts hypes up crowd with rousing 'Fly Eagles Fly' rendition after NFC championship victory

The star quarterback did his best to show that his talents aren't just limited to the football field—even if he fell a little flat.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia fans have one name on their mind right now: Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles' star quarterback played a winning game last night, showing no signs that he was recently recovered from a shoulder injury that briefly threatened to keep him out of the NFC championship.

He had one of the Bird's four rushing touchdowns, finishing 15 of 25 for 121 yards.

After the game, Hurts took to the stage to hype up fans at Lincoln Financial Field with an energetic rendition of the Eagles' fight song, lovingly known as "Fly, Eagles Fly."

The impromptu concert left some fans gently suggesting that Hurts stick to running, throwing, even jumping—but definitely not singing.

Robin challenged the NFL's description of Hurts with the microphone: "'Sings' is doing some heavy lifting in that sentence. 🤣"

Another Twitter user replied with a gif from a Cavaliers basketball game showing players looking... well, disappointed. "Everyone on TV listening to Jalen Hurts sing 'Fly Eagles Fly' after the Eagles win," the jokester captioned their reply.

Everyone on TV listening to Jalen Hurts sing “Fly Eagles Fly” after the Eagles win #EaglesNation #NFCChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/yX5u0nOdev — ⓝⓞⓞⓣⓢ ⚡ ⓤⓝⓘⓥⓔⓡⓢⓐⓛ (@NootsUniversal) January 29, 2023