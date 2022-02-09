Agent: Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47

According to the Athletic, Giambi passed away in his parents' home in Southern California. No further details were released.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi has died at age 47, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe.

on Wednesday.

Giambi was the brother of former MLB All-Star Jason Giambi, and was also portrayed in the award-winning film "Moneyball" by actor Nick Porrazzo.

Giambi played six seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and even played with his brother, Jason, with the Oakland Athletics.

Unlike his sibling, Jeremy struggled to find consistency in the big leagues, posting a .263 lifetime batting average with 52 home runs and 209 RBI's.

After hitting a lowly .197 in 50 games with the Red Sox in 2003, Giambi attempted to make it back to the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox farm team affiliates, but he struggled in both 2004 and 2005 before calling it a career.

Giambi's baseball career may be most remembered for his involvement as the runner who was tagged out on a heads up defensive play made by New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter in Game Three of the 2001 American League Division series.

After his playing career, Giambi admitted to using anabolic steroids while he played in the Major Leagues. He told The Kansas City Star in 2005, "It's something I did. I apologize. I made a mistake."

Giambi was also named in the Mitchell Report in 2007.

Two of Giambi's former teams, the Athletics and Phillies, posted messages on social media about his passing: