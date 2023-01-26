Jesuit High's Andrej Stojakovic selected for All-Star HS basketball game

The game has showcased the nation’s top talent in high school basketball since 1977.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Jesuit High School basketball star Andrej Stojakovic was selected to participate in the nation's most prestigious all-star high school basketball game this week.

Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 forward and guard, was announced as one of the participants for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. It's a showcase of the top talent in high school basketball across the country.

Stojakovic is a Stanford-bound commit and son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic. According to his 247 Sports composite, Andrej Stojakovic is a five-star prospect and signed his letter of intent to play for the Cardinals back in November.

He was also sought after by University of California, Berkley, Oregon, Texas and University of California, Los Angeles.

Stojakovic is only one of four players selected from California and Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, is also playing in the game. Stojakovic is ranked in the top 20 players in the nation, according to the website.

He is a senior in the Sacramento area at Jesuit High. The team is currently 17-4 and is undefeated right now in the Delta League.

The 2023 McDonald’s All-Star Game is happening in Houston on March 28. The game has showcased the nation’s top talent in high school basketball since 1977.

It’ll be the 46th annual game. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaq, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James all played in the McDonald’s All-Star game.

