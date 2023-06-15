John F. Kennedy High School celebrates Freshmen Signing Day

This ceremony is for incoming freshmen football players to commemorate the transition of student-athletes from middle school to high school.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something special brewing at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento. New head football coach, new culture instilled, new expectations. And for the first time ever... Freshmen Signing Day.

This ceremony is for incoming freshmen football players. Each player — joined by parents on the side — signed a certificate outlining the program's expectations for them as football players and more importantly as students.

The ceremony was created by new head football coach Dante Bush.

"Realizing that if I'm going to truly build an education based athletics program, that we have to focus on every aspect of education," said Bush. "And that means a move of the mind from eighth grade to ninth grade."

Bush also understands the significance of promoting these healthy mindsets in the community.

"If we can look like a positive program in the eyes of the community, the program itself, when we succeed, will also carry the community with us," he said.

Bush's vision for the program is for every student athlete to go on to college. He says he will focus on "creating an education-based athletics program and developing life-long learners who have made a decision to use football as a pathway for future success."

The culture is already rubbing off on the incoming freshmen.

"This is very important to me. I think this is going to be a big part of my life and a really big future for me," said incoming freshman Albert Ramirez. "I feel like I'm going to accomplish many things in my life, and this is one of them."