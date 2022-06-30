Free Agency Moves: Kings acquire Malik Monk, lose Damian Jones

Sacramento acquires former Laker Malik Monk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — NBA free agency kicked off at 3:00 p.m. and a number of players have agreed to deals with different teams. The Sacramento Kings also got in on the sweepstakes.

Former Lakers guard Malik Monk will be bringing his talents to Sacramento. The 24-year-old agreed to a 2-year, $19 million deal with the Kings.

Monk is coming off a season where he averaged career highs in minutes, points and assists per game. He will add depth to the Kings' backcourt, and this trade will reunite him with his former Kentucky teammate De'Aaron Fox.

While Monk is leaving Los Angeles to come to Sacramento, Damian Jones will be leaving Sacramento to head to Los Angeles. The former Kings big man has agreed to a 2-year deal with the Lakers. This will be Jones' second stint with the Lakers after playing eight games for them in 2020. Jones averaged just over eight points and four rebounds per game with the Kings this past season.

None of the free agency contracts will be official until the moratorium period is lifted on July 6.

