Fox scores 33 as Kings beat Thunder for 3rd straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY — De'Aaron Fox had 33 points and eight assists and the Sacramento Kings defeated the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder 124-115 on Sunday night.

Keegan Murray scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, who won their third straight.

Sacramento defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in two overtimes Friday night in the second highest-scoring game in NBA history. The Kings followed it by shooting 52.9% from the field against the Thunder.

Isaiah Joe scored 24 points and Lu Dort and Josh Giddey each added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost all three of their games since the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out with right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain. The All-Star leads the Thunder with 31 points per game — fifth-most in the league heading into the night.

Fox scored 14 points in the first half to help the Kings take a 58-50 lead. He got loose for a windmill dunk on a fast break to give the Kings a 74-59 lead in the third quarter.

The Thunder got hot later in the period. Joe scored 11 points in the final 3:50 of the third quarter to trim Sacramento's lead to 94-90 heading into the fourth.

The Kings threatened to run away with the game before Joe made a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw with 5:19 remaining to trim Sacramento's lead to 113-104, but the Thunder never made another surge.

Kings: Sabonis, who was drafted by Orlando in 2016 and traded to Oklahoma City that same night, had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter to help Sacramento take a 36-26 lead. ... Trey Lyles scored 16 points.

Thunder: Joe got the start in place of Gilgeous-Alexander. ... Jalen Williams scored 15 points and Lindy Waters III added 12.

The teams play again Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

