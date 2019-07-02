SACRAMENTO, Calif — Update: 9:15 p.m.

Two people familiar with the negotiations say the remodeling of the Dallas Mavericks is continuing, with the team agreeing in principle Wednesday night to send Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

Dallas Mavericks' Harrison Barnes walks off the court after the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Barnes was traded during the game to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AP/Tony Gutierrez

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade still needs NBA approval.

Barnes was taken out of the Dallas-Charlotte game late in the third quarter and remained on the Mavs' bench for the remainder of the contest, even as reports swirled of his pending move to the Kings. The deal comes just days after Dallas landed Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. from the New York Knicks.

The Kings are hoping to keep Barnes next season, adding him to a young and promising core. Barnes has a player option for $25.1 million.

— AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Dallas and AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

Update:

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojrnarowski, The Sacramento Kings have traded Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to the Dallas Mavericks for Harrison Barnes.

If you remember, Barnes was on the Golden State Warriors when they won the first championship of their current dynasty. In 48 games this season, Barnes averages 17.8 PPG while shooting 39% from the three.

Iman Shumpert has been traded again.

The Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a deal that would send Iman Shumpert to Houston according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here is the breakdown:

Houston Rockets: Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV

Cleveland Cavaliers: Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected first-round pick

Sacramento Kings: Alec Burks

