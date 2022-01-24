49ers vs Rams tickets: Latest on who can buy one for the NFC Championship game

Earlier this week tickets to the 49ers - Rams NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium were limited to Southern California residents.

CALIFORNIA, USA — There's been some back-and-forth between the Los Angeles Rams ticket office and basically everyone else.

The Rams will face the 49ers for the third time this season in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 30th. The winner heads to the Super Bowl.

David Lombardi, a writer for The Athletic, tweeted a photo showing the notification that warned those trying to purchase a ticket, "Public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region. Residency will be based on credit card billing address at checkout.”

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography.



IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

Initially, Ticketmaster had this information pop up as soon as their website loaded. However, it has now been deleted.

ABC10 reached out to Ticketmaster and we have not received a response back.

However, once Ticketmaster was connected with the Rams, the team told SFGATE that the policy was lifted after all available tickets were purchased during a presale over the weekend.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, that notice has been removed, and the only notice that pops up now informs customers of COVID-19-related policies.



Ticketmaster did not respond to an SFGATE request for comment. Read more: https://t.co/OHDMHrWIDG pic.twitter.com/SFSfdqQRxo — SFGATE (@SFGate) January 24, 2022

ABC10 also reached out to SoFi Stadium and we have not received a response back either.

In direct response to the ticket sale uproar, the Niners' Corporate Communications team sent a statement on behalf of the 49ers, saying, "The 49ers are very appreciative of how much support the Faithful bring when the team is on the road, especially in L.A. NFC Championship tickets are available to 49ers fans, no matter where they live, on a number of ticketing sites and we can't wait to see them in SoFi Stadium on Sunday.”

Niners fans were vocal on their social media fan accounts about this, wondering if teams could do this or if it's even legal.

The @rams have already blocked ticket sales to people outside the greater Los Angeles area ahead of the NFC Championship game 😂



Also, this feels illegal and unethical @ticketmaster and #49ers fans are going to hold you accountable for this.



(h/t @monicasanchez9) pic.twitter.com/V7sPnrldd7 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners_) January 23, 2022

We have an answer.

We talked to Professor Leslie Jacobs, an Executive Director at the Capital Center for Law & Policy at the University of Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.

Professor Jacobs said, "The LA Rams are saying they're only going to sell to people whose credit card zip code is within the LA area, right? The reason they're doing that is they want home-field advantage, and they want their fans there. There are no legal limits to them doing that. It would be a policy limit, in their own mind and they've decided they want to do it."

You can purchase tickets for the NFC Championship Game - San Francisco 49ers versus Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium now on Ticketmaster, StubHub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, and others.