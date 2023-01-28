The Fire Dogs top the Hogs in the 49th Annual Pig Bowl at Hughes Stadium

Thousands of fans watched Sacramento fire fighters defeat Sacramento law enforcement officials in the annual charity football game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anytime you can match football with charitable services, that's always a wonderful combination. That's what thousands of fans were treated to on Saturday afternoon at the 49th annual Pig Bowl at Sacramento City College's Hughes Stadium.

This annual charity football game is between law enforcement officers and firefighters. And this is no two-hand touch game, this is the real deal.

There were a number of festivities that took place before the game, including Sheriff Jim Cooper of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office participating in the ceremonial pregame toss.

"The Fire Dogs" were made up of Sacramento firefighters and "the Hogs" were the name of Sacramento area law enforcement personnel.

This game was a low scoring affair with the Fire Dogs defeating the Hogs 12-5.

Corey Galindo, of the Fire Dogs, was named the game MVP. He caught both touchdown passes from teammate and colleague Cameron Barrios.

The proceeds of this football game will go to local charities, schools and non profit organizations.