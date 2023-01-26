Sacramento firefighters, police going head to head at 49th 'Pig Bowl'

The $10 tickets for the game go back to local charities, including the sheriff's toy project, the firefighter burn institute and victims' assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 'Pig Bowl' charity football game between officers and firefighters is coming up Saturday. The annual game is a way to give back to the community and honor fallen heroes.

“I’m looking forward to a year that we don’t have any names, but unfortunately the reality is that we do,” said Robyn Sutter, spokesperson for the Pig Bowl.

"It means a lot for the fallen families and for the agencies of the fallen to see that the community is coming out and supporting them,” said Sutter.

The game is full tackle and a "nitty gritty battle" between police and firefighters to claim bragging rights for a full year. It’s all good fun for a good cause. Over the past 48 years, the Pig Bowl Guns & Hoses charity football game has raised close to $2 million for local charities.

“It’s blood, sweat and tears, but we love being able to give back. And that’s something that I think people should know, we don’t pocket any of that (donations) it goes to the community,” said William Robinson, a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.

Sutter said the $10 ticket goes back to local charities, including the sheriff's toy project, the Firefighter Burn Institute and victim assistance.

"To be able to know that they are giving back in so many ways really touches our hearts,” he added.

However, when it comes to the game itself, Robinson says he knows exactly how things are going to play out this weekend.

“Oh man, last year, fire gave us the business, but this year we are coming out strong. I get to play this year. Last year, I was out because I had a car accident, but I had to come back. We’re getting that W on Saturday. This is not a prediction. This is a spoiler. We’re going for that W,” he said.

The game is Saturday at Hughes Stadium on Freeport Boulevard. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., but the kids safety fair starts at 11 a.m.

More information can be found HERE.

WATCH ALSO: