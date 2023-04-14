Sacramento businesses take care of Kings fans ahead of playoffs

Business owners are going all out for Kings fans with everything from $1 drinks to haircuts and styles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings fans are showing their team pride ahead of the playoffs by getting the team logo etched onto their head.

Billionaire Barbershop owner Anthony Guerrero has a six-person team ready for all of Saturday’s styling needs.

“If someone doesn’t want us to cut their hair, then we can do an airbrush stencil, we are going to make those pop and we will also have purple hair color, so we are trying to make everyone’s hair look as crazy as possible,” said Guerrero.

They will also have a braider for those who want purple color or sparkly tinsel tied in their hair.

But here’s the catch, Saturday’s booth in DOCO is only for members of Golden 1 Credit Union.

The booth to get some extra pop into your hair will be open from 2 p.m. until the end of the second quarter. If you miss it Saturday, the booth will be available again at Monday’s home game.

Other businesses like bar and grill Jet’s in Midtown are betting big on the Kings.

Owner Jet Bonanno is planning a special deal for patrons.

“The Sacramento Kings are going to win the finals, so we are doing a special if you order food during these two weeks, we are going to give you a full refund on your food if the Kings win the finals,” said Bonanno.

Jet has a reputation for being right about the Kings. In 2018, he predicted the Kings would make the playoffs in five years and here we are.

“The way it’s working is I put a big bet on the Kings in Vegas and if they win I plan on sharing the profits with customers and refunding them their food,” said Bonanno.

But it’s been worth the bet. He says his usually slow nights have been completely packed this week with customers placing larger orders hoping to get it all refunded.

He's taking it one step further and offering drinks during the game for only $1.

