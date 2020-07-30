Sacramento Kings launch curbside pickup with Golden 1 Center

Beginning July 31, Kings fans can enjoy game day favorites from the comfort of their home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Think of what you ate at the last sporting event you attended. A cold beer or soda in the cup holder. A hot meal in your hands, mostly ignored as your eyes stayed glued to the court. It's back!

On July 31, when the Kings return to our televisions against the San Antonio Spurs, they'll have already launched the NBA's very first curbside pickup menu at Golden 1 Center, hoping to bring a small part of the game back to fans.

On March 11, 2020 shock rippled through the crowd in Golden 1 Center as fans learned the game against the New Orleans Pelicans that night would be postponed.

That night everyone was asked to leave "out of an abundance of caution" since one of the referees assigned to the match-up worked at the Utah Jazz game earlier that week. That game potentially exposed him to the coronavirus since one of the players had tested positive.

Now, safe in an Orlando "bubble," games are beginning again with restrictions we've really never seen before.

How does "contactless" work?

While you're watching the game from home, on Kings TV or radio, you can pre-order food through the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App. You can also order takeout at Golden 1 Center. Curbside pickup will take place on L Street between 6th and 7th streets, beginning three hours prior to tip off. Orders will close one hour after the game starts.

Legends Hospitality, the team’s hospitality and culinary partner, will offer a takeout menu with the favorites -- burgers, hot dogs, nachos, cookies and popcorn, along with Bogle Proud Roots wine and beer. Click here for the full menu.

This offer will be available on game days the entire time the team plays in Orlando.

Innovative experiences. That's the theory behind the collaboration with Rooam, a technology company focused on providing easy-to-use mobile payment solutions.

“We are committed to reimagining the fan experience using innovative solutions during this unprecedented time,” said John Rinehart, Sacramento Kings president of business operations. “Rooam’s contactless payment technology enables us to safely engage with our fans while celebrating the return of basketball."

Rooam agrees. Junaid Shams, the company CEO, saying, "together, we will be at the forefront of innovation, building a blueprint for other sports and entertainment venues to follow during COVID."

KINGS THROUGH COVID



While they had to postpone matchups and weren't able to practice early on in the pandemic, the Kings were never just bystanders.

When California Governor Gavin Newsom called for potential sites for hospitals, Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadivé took to the podium, saying Sleep Train Arena (the former home of the Kings) could be just that, giving the state 400 beds in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this season, the team opened the an in-arena, checkout-free convenience store through a partnership with Zippin, allowing visitors to walk in, grab an item and walk out in under 30 seconds.

And remember in February when we learned that fans in suites or lofts in Golden 1 Center could use tech to pour their own drinks?

The team partnered with Intel to launch that technology, making Golden 1 Center the league’s first research and development (R&D) site, the marketing team said a press release.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: