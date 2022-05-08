Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Ja Morant’s supporting cast to embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Morant’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2.