Local Sports

Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112
Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Ja Morant’s supporting cast to embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. 

Morant’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. 

But Morant couldn’t do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room. Jordan Poole scored 27 points for Golden State. Game 4 is Monday night in San Francisco.

