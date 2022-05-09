x
Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 lead

The Golden State Warriors used a fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals
Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors' Otto Porter Jr., left, Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green (23) celebrate in the final seconds against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Monday, May 9, 2022. Warriors won 101-98. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. 

Curry also dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds as Golden State rallied to win without coach Steve Kerr after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two hours before tipoff. 

Tyus Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists as Memphis missed injured All-Star Ja Morant.

