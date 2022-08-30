This Elk Grove teen is perfect on the mound and in the classroom

13-year-old Jacob Trujillo made history when he pitched a perfect game in the Cal Ripken World Series in early August.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Pitching a perfect game along with having the perfect GPA is a rare combination, but Jacob Trujillo with the Laguna Youth baseball team in Elk Grove did just that!

The 13-year old pitcher made history when he pitched a perfect game in the Cal Ripken World Series in early August, registering 13 strikeouts in the process.

"Being able to do it on the bigger stage, rather than the steps leading up, was a big deal," said Trujillo.

He's also a big deal in the classroom, where he earned a 4.0 GPA.

"It's a lot of time management. I'm very lucky. I feel like I grasp things very well," Trujillo said. "I like learning about math and history. I like history and learning about the past."

"He definitely got the brains from my wife," said Jacob's father, Jesus Trujillo. "It's definitely instilling in him the importance of an education. We definitely make sure we understand that it's important and something that will take him a long way. In the hierarchy, education always comes first in our family, and we're trying to instill that in him."

And when it comes to superstitions before games, Jacob has a tasty routine prior to each game.

"I always eat Subway. One time during the tournament, and right before the game, I was like 'Mom, I want a Subway,' and then I went and did it, so that's my superstition," he said.

Jacob says he hopes to make the freshman baseball team next year in high school and one day aspires to play baseball in college.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento Kings become new majority owner of River Cats