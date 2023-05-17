Fast Fridays continues to excite motocross fans every summer in Auburn

The motorcycle speed racing event has been a staple in Placer County for three decades

AUBURN, Calif. — What goes up to 60 miles per hour, weighs 190 pounds, puts out roughly 90 horsepower, and has no brakes? The answer to that lies in one of the longest standing traditions in Placer County.

For the 28th year, the Joiner family spearheaded Fast Fridays, which kicked off Friday May 12 and lasts every Friday during the summer months. Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway is home to the annual event.

"It's the most exciting thing I've ever done in my life. I love motorcycle speedway racing," said Dave Joiner, the owner of the speedway.

Fast Fridays has captivated the heart and soul of Auburn for the past three decades. The highlight of the event is motorcycle speed racing, where they travel around the track at high rates of speed with no brakes.

"We're a family event. We have good crowds. People can bring their kids and feel secure sitting in the stands watching the race," said Joiner.

The motorcycle riders range in age from the peewee riders all the way up to the professionals.

"(Racing) has always been in the family. When I got old enough, I started doing it," said Bart Bast, who's been racing for 47 years.

Fast Fridays runs through Oct. 7.

