Local Sports

Folsom, Elk Grove, Monterey Trail, and more | High School football Week 1

High School football is back and this week we're bringing nine games to you.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season begins today! Here is a look at the games coming up on the Friday Night Football show on ABC10 at 11 p.m.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, scheduling is subject to change.

Game 1 - Game of the week:

Folsom vs. Monterey Trail (Elk Grove) - 7:30 p.m.

Game 2

Consumnes Oaks vs. Oak Ridge - 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 

Center vs. Rio Linda - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4

Elk Grove vs. Inderkum (Natomas) - 7:15 p.m.

Game 5 

Weston Ranch vs. Grace Davis (Modesto)

Game 6

Merced vs. Central Catholic - 7:15 p.m.

   

