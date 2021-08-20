Folsom, Elk Grove, Monterey Trail, and more | High School football Week 1

FOLSOM, Calif. — Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season begins today! Here is a look at the games coming up on the Friday Night Football show on ABC10 at 11 p.m.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, scheduling is subject to change.
Game 1 - Game of the week:
Folsom vs. Monterey Trail (Elk Grove) - 7:30 p.m.
Game 2
Consumnes Oaks vs. Oak Ridge - 7:00 p.m.
Game 3
Center vs. Rio Linda - 7:00 p.m.
Game 4
Elk Grove vs. Inderkum (Natomas) - 7:15 p.m.
Game 5
Weston Ranch vs. Grace Davis (Modesto)
Game 6
Merced vs. Central Catholic - 7:15 p.m.