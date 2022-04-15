Granite Bay Rugby team is currently ranked #1 in the nation

The team will head to Indiana next month for the National Championships.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — When it comes to sports, not many people can boast about being number one in the nation, let alone, in the state. But for the Granite Bay Rugby team, being the top dog in the country was a long time coming.

"I knew we were going to be very competitive," stated Chris Miller, director of the club. "I knew our top 23 were potentially one of the best in our area ... If that comes with winning games and being number one in the country, then that's icing on the cake."

The team currently has an undefeated record and has clinched a spot in the national championships next month. Ask any player on the team what the secret to their success is and they'll tell you is all about the culture.

"We all hold a really high standard for each other," said Frank Cusano, a sophomore on the team. "We're all out here trying to get better."

Junior Avion Ganse added, "You have to have a brotherhood. Otherwise, you're not going to have a good rugby team. To us, it comes easy and that's what makes it so good."

The team is composed of high school players who live in Placer County. They are coached by Miller, who's in his second stint with the club.

"They're coachable. They understand sacrifice. They understand discipline. They understand hard work and they want to be the best," Miller stated.

Despite their success this season and earning the top ranking in the nation, the players remain humble.

"We know any team could come out here and beat us any week. So we have to push ourselves and treat every team like they're number one," stated Cusano.

Jeremy Harmar added, "[The coaches] have done a good job of not allowing us to get complacent. Even though we're number one in the nation, we still have a lot of season left to go."

Their record is 6-0.

The team is currently in Ireland taking on some international competition. They will head to Indiana next month for the National Championships.