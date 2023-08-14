Inderkum girls flag football team boasts confidence for inaugural season

In the first year as a CIF sanctioned sport, Inderkum will compete against other local schools in the Sac Joaquin Section

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They're fast, they're dangerous, they have a whole lot of personality and they mean business on the gridiron. They're the Inderkum girls flag football team.

"We're out here in 100-degree weather. It's hot," said senior wide receiver Mi'Arie Richmond. "We are dedicated to show all these teams we are not playing this year."

The Inderkum Tigers out of north Sacramento are looking forward to their inaugural season this fall. This will be the first season that girls flag football is a CIF sanctioned sport.



"Girls are very underrated," said Richmond. "We're so underestimated, and it's like we have a lot of talent. I know a lot of females that are better than a lot of males at a lot of sports," said Richmond's teammate, Prenjal Thakur. "It doesn't matter if I'm a girl or boy, but if I believe I can play flag football and if I can give my 100% and I'm fully dedicated to it, I can play any sport possible."

The girls are coached by Terrance Leonard, who's no stranger to the school. He's been a football coach at Inderkum for the last 15 years and is now looking forward to this new challenge.

"It's been amazing, to be honest, if I'm really telling the truth," said Leonard. "From Day 1, I told them I'm excited because I'm now a girl coach. I've dreamed and never thought I'd be a girl coach. It was the one thing I hadn't done."

Richmond said her team is dreaming big and going for the championship.

"Ya'll better watch out for us and stay tuned," she said.

Inderkum kicks off their season on Aug. 21 against Mira Loma.

WATCH ALSO: