Lockeford roller derby team uses tight bond to soar to new heights

The Lockeford Liberators took 2nd place in the nation

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKEFORD, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, there are some teams known to lay the smack down during competition, but they can also bring the pain in multiple ways. However, these roller derby teams are also using bonding, camaraderie and friendship to inspire others as well as themselves.

The Lockeford Liberators and the Little Rascals are two hard-hitting roller derby teams based out of Lockeford. The players on these teams range in age from young kids to grown adults in their 40s.

"It's intense," said Hope Miro, of the Lockeford Liberators. "It's a buildup. You practice all season long."

That hard work paid off as the Lockeford Liberators recently took second place in nationals.

"It was very mentally and physically draining," said Sierra Fisher, of the Lockeford Liberators. "You have to be fearless."

For most players, roller derby is an opportunity for them to come together and bond, while working toward their goals.

"It definitely is the atmosphere that my team has put together here. We build great skaters here," said Rebekah Nuxoll, of the Liberators.

"Honestly, just being around my teammates who are family, it's great every day to smile. If you're having a bad day, come to derby practice and it will turn your frown upside down," added Christian Bloom, of the Lockeford Elite.

The team was founded by head coach Casey Lara. Lara grew up in foster care before spending four years in the Air Force. She started this team as a way to give back to her community.

"Growing up in that lifestyle kind of gives you an understanding that we don't have outlets as we need to for adults and kids," said Lara. "For me, I just really wanted to focus on giving back but also giving myself an outlet."

Up next for the Lockeford Roller Derby team, they take on Sacramento and Silicon in the coming months.

WATCH ALSO: