Mike Bibby in preliminary discussions for Sac State Men's basketball head coaching position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings legend Mike Bibby might be returning to the capital city, as a coach. Multiple sources have confirmed to ABC10 that Bibby is in preliminary discussions for Sacramento State's head coaching position for the men's basketball program.

I’ve spoken with several sources recently that would not consider the preliminary discussions had with Mike Bibby as a formal interview, which is what that next step would be, if at all, should he visit the campus in the next step. https://t.co/WiVyf43Gpn — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 26, 2022

Former Hornets' head coach Brian Katz stepped down at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season. Assistant coach Brandon Laird became the interim head coach for the duration of the season. Laird went 11-18 this season, winning 5 of the last 7 games, which is the most wins for any first-year Hornets coach in the Division I era.

Many Sacramentans remember Bibby as the starting point guard during the Kings glory years in the early 2000s. Bibby played with the Kings between 2001-2008. He later played with multiple teams before retiring from professional basketball in 2012. Shortly after, Bibby started coaching at his alma mater, Shadow Mountain High School, in Phoenix. He last coached in 2019.